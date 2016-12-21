Join a county-wide ‘ROCK’ hunt

Join the group 615 ROCKS! on Facebook and be part of the fun. R.B.S. Jr. High 7th and 8th grade science students will be painting and hiding rocks all over the county. They will post clues where to find the rocks on Facebook. If you find a rock, post where you found it and give hints to the location where you will hide the rock again. You can join the fun by painting rocks with words of encouragement or pictures. Paint 615 on the back. Have fun and keep it going.

Pictued are RBS 8th grade students. http://maconcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_20161212_090456.jpg Pictued are RBS 8th grade students. Pictued are RBS 7th grade students. http://maconcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_20161213_090334-1-.jpg Pictued are RBS 7th grade students.