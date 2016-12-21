Posted on by

Santa visits Macon Bank & Trust


These two girls were excited to see Santa.


Grayson Greanead wasn’t so sure about meeting Santa, though.


Megan Cothron tells Santa what she wants for Christmas.


Kyson and Kaylee Kirby and Kaylee Watson were excited to spend some time together before seeing Santa.


Lulu Chandler said she had “sort of” been good this year while meeting Santa.


Brittney Napier had no problem telling Santa what she wanted for Christmas.


Zane Brady Norris just wanted a candy cane!


Haiden was happy to meet Santa.


Macon Bank employees Beverly Birdwell, Chad Shoulders, Chrissy Smith, and Connie Law crowded around while Sherry Swindle told Santa exactly what she wants for Christmas.


