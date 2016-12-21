Posted on by

Mr. & Mrs. Claus stopped by Citizens Bank


Dewayne Deering sat on Santa’s knee.


Morgan Roberson talked with Santa.


Wilda Shrum visited with Mr. and Mrs. Claus.


One year old, Aiden Wood, came to see Santa.


Citizen’s Bank employee Kim Carnahan took time to visit with Santa.


Jonathan Austin liked Santa’s beard.


Link and Lilith Shockley visited with Mr. and Mrs. Claus.


Lorene Roberts sat on Santa’s knee.


Haley Gibbs and Madilynn Sadler visited with Santa.


Kensley Brooks was all smiles with Santa.


