Vol State Scholarship honors Elvis Band Members

Country music singer Ronnie McDowell has established a student scholarship at Volunteer State Community College and it’s named for two musicians who backed-up the King. The scholarship honors Scotty Moore, who was best known for his work as Elvis Presley’s guitar player in the early years, and also for drummer D.J. Fontana who kept the beat for Presley for 14 years. McDowell said he considers both men to be mentors and friends. McDowell’s career took-off in 1977 with a posthumous tribute to Presley called “The King is Gone.” The song has since sold more than five million copies. McDowell said he will use proceeds from an annual concert in Red Boiling Springs to fund the scholarship. It will be available to a Vol State music student, preferably a student who plays guitar. McDowell is pictured with Karen Mitchell, the executive director of the College Foundation.

http://maconcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_McDowell-for-media-1-of-1-.jpg