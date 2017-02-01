Knitting class held with Betty Tromp

Betty Tromp lead a beginners knitting class at the Step Back in Time Shop/Vision 2020 Inc office on Saturday, January 28th. Betty is offering a second beginners class this Saturday, February 4th @ 10:30am. For more information call 615-699-1919; Thur. – Fri. 12 .-5pm or Sat 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.

Betty Tromp lead a beginners knitting class at the Step Back in Time Shop/Vision 2020 Inc office on Saturday, January 28th. Betty is offering a second beginners class this Saturday, February 4th @ 10:30am. For more information call 615-699-1919; Thur. – Fri. 12 .-5pm or Sat 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.