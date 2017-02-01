CENTRAL ELEMENTARY STUDENTS JUMP FOR THEIR HEARTS AND HELP SAVE LIVES

Students at Central Elementary are jumping at the chance to fight heart disease and stroke, our nation’s No. 1 and No. 5 killers. From January 30th to February 17th Central Elementary school will host its 5th annual Jump Rope For Heart event to raise money for the American Heart Association, which funds lifesaving heart and stroke research and community and educational programs for our youth.

Jump Rope For Heart teaches students how physical fitness benefits the heart and shows them that volunteering can be a fun and positive experience for the whole community. The need to educate children about the importance of physical activity couldn’t be timelier. According to recent studies, about one-third of children ages 2 to 19 are overweight and obese.

“By including physical activity into their daily routines, kids can significantly reduce the onset and burden of heart disease“ said Shelley Twilbeck. “By raising money through Jump Rope For Heart, we are preventing heart disease and obesity for the next generation of Americans. Kids are literally jumping into a heart healthier life while becoming passionate about raising money for other kids with sick hearts.”

For 38 years, millions of students have jumped rope and learned about heart health and how nutrition and physical activity can help prevent heart disease and stroke. Jump Rope For Heart is co-sponsored by the American Heart Association and SHAPE America-Society of Health and Physical Educators.

Please help our students help others by making a donation. If you would like to help our school raise money for the American Heart Association, please contact Central Elementary School.

