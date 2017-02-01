County wide 6th Grade Essay Contest winner

Prompt: Write an essay in which you try to persuade your family to live either in the city or on a farm. Give at least three reasons to support your choice.

I want to move to the country. The country has many benefits such as the peacefulness, learning to work hard, no polluted air, animals, and it’s safer.

Nobody wants the fast rush of the city! It’s nice to just relax and enjoy watching the sun come up on your front porch. At night it’s quite and easy to sleep. No noisy people or loud music playing! It’s good to be able to slow down and watch the sunrise.

I’d love to wake up and breathe in the fresh air. In the city every time you breathe you cough! All the pollution is bad for you and the enviorment. On the farm there is so many trees that you have plenty air to breathe. Instead of smelly old smog you have fog. If you live in the country your health will improve greatly!

Little girls have always wanted a pony and now they can get one. Living on a farm your able to get animals. There’s nothing like waking up and seeing horses running beautifully. Animals have their own personality, so what they’ll do and how they act can be halirious. Animals can bring a certin joy to your life, and watching a baby foul become a horse makes all the hard work pay off!

Worried about cars being stolen and burglers? In the country it’s very slim if a crime happens. Crimes happen everywhere and wherever you go there’s going to be crimes. It’s about the rates of crime in the city the rates high, but in the country the rates are lower!

In the end the benefits in the country are better than the ones in the city. It’s more peacefull, healthier, safer, and who doesn’t love animals. Living in the city can be great too, but the country is perfect!

Pictured: Tony Boles – Macon County Director of Schools, Carys Cherry – Red Boiling Springs School, and Shelley Bray – Red Boiling Springs Teacher. http://maconcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Carys-Cherry-6th-Grade.jpg Pictured: Tony Boles – Macon County Director of Schools, Carys Cherry – Red Boiling Springs School, and Shelley Bray – Red Boiling Springs Teacher.

City or Country