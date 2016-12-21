Holiday Mishap: Times runs wrong Hometown Foods sales flyer

The Lafayette Hometown Foods ad that ran in this week’s Times, on Dec. 22, is not the correct insert for this week’s sales. Due to a mailroom error, we put the following week’s flyer in by mistake. The correct insert can be obtained in the store.

You can also view the correct flyer by clicking this link: http://maconcountytimes.com/lafayette-hometown-foods-circular-12-21-2 or by visiting the Lafayette Hometown Foods website, lafayettehometownfoods.com.

We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience to both Lafayette Hometown Foods and its customers.