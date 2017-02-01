When you eat food that comes from a local farm, you are enriching your community by keeping your food dollars in your neighbors pockets instead of an unknown face in some unknown place. When you eat food from a local farm you are putting antibodies into your body that come from the area you live and therefore can help you fight off the pathogens found in the environment that you spend each day in. Similar to how local honey acts as a medicine for you in your environment, food grown in your area can be a medicine unique to you for where you live, as well.

When you eat food that comes from a local farm that cares about its soil, you begin eating food that was grown with the purpose of strengthening and fortifying your body and mind. Biodynamic farms go beyond organics by not only not using harmful chemicals, but by also putting nutrients back into the soil which the plants can take up into themselves for people to eat and then take up into themselves.

Lime for calcium for strong bones, and potassium in the form of kelp or seaweed for a healthy heart are some of the soil additions biodynamic farms use instead of chemicals. By using these and other soil additions in the compost that is made and spread generously on each field each year, biodynamic farmers add something to the vegetables they grow that is often lacking from mass-produced vegetables- nutrition.

Picture from previous Biodynamic Conference. http://maconcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_making-preps-at-jeffs-class-bdc.bw_.jpg Picture from previous Biodynamic Conference.