Lafayette Police Department

Dena Faye Rice, 49, of 1186 Spring Creek Rd., Lafayette, was arrested on 1/23 by Sandifer and charged with driving on revoked/suspended license, financial responsibility violation, and driving under influence. Court date 2/1. $2,000 bond.

Scottie Wayne Griffin, 45, of 201 Walton Ave., Lafayette, was arrested on 1/23 by Sandifer and charged with public intoxication, and theft of property. Court date 2/15. $1,000 bond.

Jonathan Edward Peace, 39, of 35 Acorn Trail, Hartsville, was arrested on 1/24 and charged with two counts of simple possession, possession of SCH.II, and driving under the influence. Court date 3/15. $5,500 bond.

Travis T. Dobbs, 43, of 805 Church St., Lafayette, was arrested on 1/25 by Reed and charged with aggravated assault. Court date 2/15. $50,000 bond.

Robert Wayne Clark, 44, of 1725 Old Hwy 52 West, Sparta, was arrested on 1/24 by Sandifer and charged with public intoxication. Court date 2/1. $500 bond.

Bernardion Ambrosio Perez, 25, of 703 Freeman St., Apt. 8, Lafayette, was arrested on 1/27 by Woodard and charged with speeding, driving without a license, financial responsibility violation. Court date 3/15. $500 bond.

Macon County Sheriff’s Department

Martin Perez, 31, of Lafayette, was arrested on 1/23 by Freeman and charged with driving under influence, violation implied consent law, and no driver’s license. Court date 3/15. $1,500 bond.

Ashley Mosley, 30, of 2140 Hartsville Rd., Carthage, was arrested on 1/23 by Freeman and charged with failure to appear and revoked bond. Court date 1/25. Hold.

Emily Morgan Staggs, 25, of 223 Whitley Hollow Rd., RBS, was arrested on 1/23 by Murphy and charged with contempt of court. Hold.

Brenda Lee Jones, 51, of 935 Akersville Rd., Lafayette, was arrested on and charged with violation of probation. Court date 1/25. Hold.

Rocky L. Evans, 33, of 2858 Oak Grove Rd., RBS, was arrested on 1/23 by Freeman and charged simple possession. Court date 2/15. $1,000 bond

Brette Montana Fykes, 22, of 502 Bennett Hill St., Lafayette, was arrested on 1/24 by Murphy and charged with violation of order of protection. Court date 2/15. $500 bond.

Lori Ann England, 23, of 882 Mack Hollow Rd., Lafayette, was arrested on 1/24 by Tuck and charged with five counts of violation of check law. Court date 2/8. $1,250 bond.

Donald Jacob Wilson, 26, of 1177 South Long Creek, Lafayette, was arrested on 1/24 by Tuck and charged with violation of parole. Hold.

Morris Abraham Mizrahi, 38, of 745 Hill top Rd., RBS, was arrested on 1/24 by Freeman and charged with driving on suspended license. Court date 2/15. $500 bond.

Shon Jonathan Marshall, 22, of 58 Lois Lane, Lafayette, was arrested on 1/24 by McClard and charged with failure to appear. Court date 3/23. $500 bond.

Ruben Diaz Soto, 44, of 4481 Hanestown Rd., Lafayette, was arrested on 1/25 by McClard and charged with driving on revoked/suspended license, financial responsibility violation, and stop sign violation. Court date 3/15. $1,500 bond.

Adam Ray Crook, 34, of 428 Days Rd., Lafayette, was arrested on 1/25 by Murphy and charged with attachment. Court date 1/25. $2,000 bond.

Lawrence Eugene York, 59, of Arlis Gene Circle, Lafayette, was arrested on 1/25 by Whitlow and charged with assault, and simple possession. Court date 2/8. $750 bond.

John Kevin Young, 42, of Cookeville, was arrested on 1/25 by Murphy and charged with violation of probation. Court date 1/25. $603 bond.

Dustin Lee Likens, 30, of 292 Powell Rd., RBS, was arrested on 1/25 by Bohanan and charged with violation of probation, court date 2/7, hold, charged with attachment, court date 2/1, $1,000 bond, and charged with theft of property and burglary, court date 2/15, $10,000 bond.

Tiffany Ann Becker, 28, of 1313 Clampet Hollow Rd., Lafayette, was arrested on 1/25 by Meador and charged with theft over $1,000, and burglary. Court date 2/15. $10,000 bond.

Christopher Todd Massengille, 25, of 452 Pleasant Hill Rd., Lafayette, was arrested on 1/24 by Boles and charged with two counts of possession of SCH.II, possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication, and littering(criminal). Court date 2/22. $5,000 bond.

Kameron Jerome Harter, 28, of 1229 Donelson Ave., Nashville, was arrested on 1/26 by Butcher and charged with theft over $1,000, and joyriding. Court date 2/22. $10,500 bond.

Timothy Leon Poore, 37, of 146 A Oakhill Dr., Portland, was arrested on 1/25 by Boles and charged with violation of probation. Court date 1/25. Hold.

James William Jines, 24, of 702 Oak Street, Lafayette, was arrested on 1/26 by Satterfield and charged with aggravated assault. Court date 3/8. $15,000 bond.

Desiree Dawn Cagle, 25, of 786 McMurry Blvd., Hartsville, was arrested on 1/26 by Bradley and charged with failure to appear. Court date 2/6. Hold.

David Ray Masters, 30, of 122 Kempville Hwy., Pleasant Shade, was arrested on 1/26 by Bohanan and charged with violation of probation.

Marvin Ray Halsey, 48, of 402 Bratton Ave., Lafayette, was arrested on 1/26 by Bohanan and charged with violation of probation. Court date 2/1. Hold.

Brandon Dewayne Taylor, 22, of 604 Brattontown Circle, Lafayette, was arrested on 1/26 by Woodard and charged with violation of probation. Court date 2/6. Hold.

Laura Leanne Paris, 26, 6753 Hartsville Rd., Dixon Springs, was arrested on 1/26 by Woodard and charged with violation of probation and failure to appear. Court date 2/1. Hold.

Jonathan Ray Matthews, 24, of 216 East Locus St., Lafayette, was arrested on 1/26 by Bohanan and charged with violation of probation, failure to appear, and intro. Drugs into county institution. Court date 2/1. Hold.