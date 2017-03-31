Pro-life contest planned

For the 10th consecutive year the Macon chapter of Tennessee Right To Life will be holding its oratory contest for high school students. The contest will be held on Monday, April 3, 2017, at 7 p.m.

The location will be the Macon County Chamber of Commerce Welcome Center, 685 Hwy 52 Bypass West in Lafayette Speeches will be judged by a multi-judge panel, with the first three places awarded cash prizes of $100, $75 and $50.

Judging will be based on content, research, originality and presentation and may be chosen from these four topics: abortion, euthanasia, stem cell research or infanticide. All speeches must be pro-life. Time limit is from 5 to 7 minutes. The winner from Macon County will have the opportunity to advance to the state contest, to be held at Aquinas College in Nashville on the first Saturday in May. The Macon County chapter was privileged to sponsor the winner of the state contest, Ada Nunez, three years ago. She delivered her speech at the national contest in Louisville, Ky., that year and has since co-sponsored a pro-life student organization for Western Kentucky University.

The local contest is open to the public. It is a wonderful opportunity for pro-life high school students to become more grounded in their decision to support their personal pro-life stance.