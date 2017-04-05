Youth Soccer off to a Spring start

3/25/2017 10:00 AM U-6 Silver Kris Overstreet Orange 4 1 Win “Jaxon McDuffee 2

Eli Barrera 2” Both teams played great today.

3/25/2017 10:00 U-8 Silver Haehl Royal Blue 7 0 Win “Jaden Beasley 3

Carter Haehl 2

Grady Bartley 1

Tristan Slayton 1” We played extremely well with only 5 players. Everyone hustled and showed great teamwork. Way to get a WIN.

3/25/2017 11:00 U-6 Turquoise Haehl Lavender 5 0 Win “Camden Haehl 3

Olivia Fitzgerald 1

Evan Solomon 1” We showed great teamwork and extremely good defensive play. Much improved and way to get a WIN.

3/25/2017 10:00 AM U-4 Yellow Brandon Bandy Teal 2 9 Lose “Carleigh Mae Stinson 1 goal

Hunter McLerran 1 goal” Great game everyone!!

3/25/2017 10:00am U-12 Yellow Williams Red 3 1 Win “Cristian Santiago 2

Alexis Ruiz 1” Great way to start the season, team! Alexis, Christian, Isaiah, Noah and Harley Rose executed well up front, while Lillia, Ellison, Ethan, Taqueshi, and Braylee did great helping Jonathan defend our goal and kept Red’s offense at bay. Super proud of all of you!

3/25/2017 11:00 U-8 Red Daniel Corthron Green 1 7 Lose “Kaesyn Wimberly” You win some and you lose some. But with every battle you learn to adapt and overcome the next obstacle. Today we grew stronger from this loss. We played a great match against a good team. We all had fun and we look forward to next time!

3/25/2017 10:00 U-12 Red Roberto Yellow 1 3 Lose “Eduardo Mireles 1 goal”

3/25/2017 1:00 PM U-6 Green Nathan Wilson Light Blue 6 0 Win “Gracie Johnson 3

Macie Gammons 2

Conner Newberry 1” Gracie Johnson, Macie Gammons, and Conner Newberry all played a great game on offense and were solid in rotations at goalie. Dante Mancino, Jazlyn Beasley, and Luke Wilson played great defense.

3/25/2017 10:00 AM U-4 Teal Todd Austin Yellow 9 2 Win “Paisley Hancock 5 goals

Fenix Green 2 goals

Eliza Prock 1 goal

Grant Gammons 1 goal

Tate Austin 0 goals” The Teal team did an awesome job in their first game! Super proud of everyone playing hard and trying their best!

3/25/2017 U-4 Red Kayla Wix Silver 2 6 Lose “Gunner Wix 2”

U-6 Orange Jacob Carver Silver 1 5 Lose “Nick Counts”

U-6 Light Blue Ben Schafer Green 0 6 Lose

U-8 Yellow Bobby Sircy Lavender 1 3 Lose “Marleigh Dillard”

U-8 Green Jason Leftrick Red 7 1 Win “Anthony Johnson 6

Hunter Copas 1”

U-8 Light Blue Rachel Sircy Turquoise 2 9 Lose “Jackson Wezet 2”

U-10 Yellow Lucas Grace Turquoise 4 3 Win “Max Romero, Vanessa Kirby, Jesus Rivas, Brennan Flowers”

U-10 Torquoise William Illia Yellow 3 4 Lose “Ethan Sapp

Mathew Wheeley”

U-10 Orange Nathan Keller Light Blue 5 1 Win “Brayden Leftrick” Great first game of the season!

U-10 Light Blue Kyle Sircy Orange 1 5 Lose “Lane Sircy”

U-12 Yellow Red 3 1

U-12 Teal Troy Brewer Teal 6 1 Win “Riberto Romero

Nick Cipriano

Dominique Ramsey

Braylon Flowers 3”

U-18 Silver Green 5 4 Win

U-18 Orange Manuel Nunez Blue 3 3 Tie “Brandon Nunez

Catherine Kemp 2”

Soccer season has officially kicked off. http://maconcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_YouthSoccerc.jpg Soccer season has officially kicked off.