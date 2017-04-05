Lafayette man arrested for aggravated rape

Charles Ray Bogle, 42, of Lafayette was arrested on March 28, 2017, by Det. Shane Reed, of the Lafayette Police Department on the charges of aggravated rape of a 14 year old.

On Sunday, August 14th, 2016 around 2:30 a.m., Bogle allegedly committed this offense in the city of Lafayette.

As of Tuesday, he was being held in Bowling Green, Ky., at the Warren County jail awaiting extradition to Tennessee. He has a bond of $50,000.

Bogle’s court date is set for April 5th.

If Bogle is found guilty, he could be facing a sentence of up to 25 years in prison. Aggravated rape in the State of Tennessee is a felony conviction, and carries a prison sentence from between eight to 25 years that must be served at 100 percent, community supervision for life, and being placed on the sex offender registry for life as a violent sex offender.

