Man arrested for multiple thefts

On Monday, March 27th, the Macon County Sheriff’s Office arrested 31-year-old Jeffrey Strong in Lafayette for multiple thefts in Macon County, Smith County and Kentucky.

According to police reports, Strong had been stealing items of value that total over $24,000. Some of the items he allegedly stole include a car hauler trailer from Smith County, an enclosed trailer from Kentucky as well as a 16-foot trailer, a jacuzzi hot tub, three air compressors, two Black and Decker drills, a Craftsman skillsaw, as well as other tools from Macon County.

Strong was arrested and booked on seven counts of theft of property and violation of probation. Bond was set at $60,000.

After receiving tips on Strong’s whereabouts, deputies located him on Akersville Rd.

Strong is facing charges for at least five thefts from Macon and surrounding counties, as well as Kentucky. He is currently being held at the Macon County Jail.

