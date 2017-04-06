Vision 2020 holds Easter Egg Hunt

On Sunday, April 2nd, Vision 20/20, along with Calvary Baptist Church, hosted its annual Easter egg hunt in RBS. Many families came out to enjoy a beautiful afternoon of hunting Easter eggs while enjoying refreshments. Calvary Baptist Church provided hot dogs, chips, popcorn, and drinks for all who came out. The Easter Bunny made an appearance and held many photo ops with children and their families. The Easter egg hunt started the afternoon off with the 0 to 3 yr olds, followed by the 4 to 6 yr olds, and finishing with the 7 & up. After the hunt was over folks stuck around to enjoy the gorgeous weather while playing with their kids. Vision 20/20 Inc would like to send out a BIG “Thank You” to all the sponsors and partners that make this event possible: Armour’s Hotel, Big Ed’s Bar-B-Que, Bill Martins, Calvary Baptist Church, Citizens Bank, City of RBS, Gas Hut, Jennie’s Hair Hut, JLE Trucking, Macon Bank & Trust, Macon County Chronicle, Macon County Times, Nestle Waters North America, NCTC, Palace Care & Rehab, Price’s Repair Shop, RBS Florist, RBS Market, RBS Police Dept, The Prescription Shop and Tri-County Electric. Community partnerships make things happen! Please, share some #LocalLove and support the organizations that invest in our community everyday. Vision 2020 Inc is a Red Boiling Springs non-profit, community support organization; for more information, please, visit our website vision2020inc.com or like us on Facebook.

Owens family enjoying the warm sunshine. http://maconcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_DSC_0048c-1.jpg Owens family enjoying the warm sunshine. 4-6yrs Game winner Katie Duffer. http://maconcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_DSC_0087c-1.jpg 4-6yrs Game winner Katie Duffer. Calvary Baptist Church volunteers serving the community. http://maconcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_DSC_0130c-1.jpg Calvary Baptist Church volunteers serving the community. 4-6yrs Game winner Bella Russell. http://maconcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_DSC_0174c-1.jpg 4-6yrs Game winner Bella Russell. Dozier family visiting the Easter Bunny. http://maconcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_DSC_0257c-1.jpg Dozier family visiting the Easter Bunny. 0-3yrs Golden Egg winner Kennady Cowan. http://maconcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_DSC_0440c-1.jpg 0-3yrs Golden Egg winner Kennady Cowan. 0-3yrs Golden Egg winner Brodie Dozier. http://maconcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_DSC_0452c-1.jpg 0-3yrs Golden Egg winner Brodie Dozier. 0-3yrs Golden Egg winner Alaya Hargrove. http://maconcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_DSC_0516c-1.jpg 0-3yrs Golden Egg winner Alaya Hargrove. 7&up Golden Egg winners (L-R) Katie Beck & Cassie Hendrix. http://maconcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_DSC_0581c-1.jpg 7&up Golden Egg winners (L-R) Katie Beck & Cassie Hendrix. 0 – 3yrs Game winner Aubrey Langford. http://maconcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_DSC_0659c-1.jpg 0 – 3yrs Game winner Aubrey Langford. 7&up Game winner Kaesyn Wimberly. http://maconcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_DSC_0678c-1.jpg 7&up Game winner Kaesyn Wimberly. 7 & up Game winner Lanasia Marshall. http://maconcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_DSC_0751c-1.jpg 7 & up Game winner Lanasia Marshall. Let the egg hunt begin. http://maconcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_DSC_0923c-1.jpg Let the egg hunt begin. 4-6yrs Golden Egg winners (L-R) Henry Thomas & Elijah Thomas. http://maconcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_IMG_3390c-1.jpg 4-6yrs Golden Egg winners (L-R) Henry Thomas & Elijah Thomas.