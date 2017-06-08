11th Annual Relay for Life Car Show

(tap to edit)

Josh and Gary England proudly showed off their vehicle.

This truck entry caught everyone’s attention.

Many people braved the over 100-degree heat to enter or check out the cars.

There were many antique trucks around the square, as well.

One visitor remarked that this is what the square probably looked like 30 or 40 years ago.

Automobiles and people lined up around the square in Lafayette on Saturday, June 3rd, for the 11th Annual Relay for Life Lafayette Merchants Auto Bike and Rat Rod Show.

Doris Powers and Rocky Blakley enjoyed the show together.

Anthony Blakley entered his 1967 Barracuda.

Automobiles from all eras were on display.

There were multiple motorcycles, as well.

Brittany Gilmore, Justin Gilmore, Phillip Smith, Mark Thompson, Brianna Thompson, Tony Day, and Bill Gregory all helped to make the car show run smoothly. Organizers would like to thank all the sponsors for their contributions. Gibson’s Cafe, Lafayette Florist, Thompson Diesel, Billy Gregory, Yvonne Dallas, Advanced Financial, Impressions, Cash 1, Macon County Chronicle, Pat’s Automotive, Cathy’s Florist, Mert’s Gifts, Ronnie Witcher, Davis Electronics, Macon County Times.