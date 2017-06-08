Scenes from the RBS Folk Medicine Festival

Red Boiling Springs’ annual Folk Medicine Festival was held on Saturday, June 3rd. The festival, hosted by Vision 2020, featured a children’s area, food vendors, a Palace Porch entertainment stage and Village stage which featured local acts such as Logan West, Miles Gibson, Grasstastics, Jessie Clement, TN Line band, Kinship, and jazz music performed by Alex Amour and Jerry Buttram. The Folk Medicine Festival also featured an Arts and Crafts Market, Medicine Show, and Old Tyme Photo booth. A quilt show took place in the fellowship room of the Church of Christ and educational presentations on natural healing and bio-dynamic farming in the Step Back in Time Shop. The Folk Medicine Festival wrote on their Facebook, “a heartfelt thank you to all who attended the event….to all the entertainers, vendors, and people behind the scenes.”

A horse and carriage taxi for all the folks that came out to the festival.

Some afternoon jazz music at the festival was performed by Alex Amour and Jerry Buttram.

Beautifully handmade shirts and aprons made by Anne Fife.

There was some beautiful handcrafted pottery made by Tad Crisp.

Handcrafted pottery.

Leaning Tree Farms displaying sheep shearing.

A Farmer’s Wife’s booth smelled sweet with homemade breads, jams and jellies, and salsa.

Dewey Bean sold homemade kettle corn, pork skins, and chitlins at the Folk Medicine Festival’s food court.