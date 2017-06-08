Hockey fans flock to Key Park

Hockey fever has definitely hit Middle Tennessee and Lafayette is not immune to its spread. The NHL Nashville Predators are in the midst of a series of games against the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2017 Stanley Cup Finals.

“Being a fan for 20 years now, I am super excited that the sport is gaining momentum and that there are many more fans,” said local fan Lori Jones.

Monday, June 5, Game 4 was held at the Bridgestone Arena, but NCTC made sure Macon Countians could have just as much fun locally.

NCTC, with the help of Quinn Marlow, who donated a big screen, hosted a Predators Viewing Party at Key Park. Concessions were offered by the Macon County tennis team.

“How great is it that we were able to come out for a night to watch hockey with 100 or more friends?” said Jones.

Although it rained for the majority of the day, it stopped before the game started. Fans brought their lawn chairs and cheered as they watched their team defeat the Penguins 4-1, which evens the series 2-2. Game 5 will be held in Nashville at Bridgestone Arena. Details were not available at press time.

“Winning the Stanley Cup would be a dream come true, both for the team and us fans, the Seventh Man,” said Jones. “Let’s go Preds!”

Despite the soggy conditions, many hockey fans convened at Key Park for the NCTC Predators Viewing Party. http://maconcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/web1_download-18-c2017661353474.jpg Despite the soggy conditions, many hockey fans convened at Key Park for the NCTC Predators Viewing Party. Christi Hauskins, left, traveled from Smyrna to watch the game with her sister Lori Jones and Chris Phillips. http://maconcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/web1_download-19-c2017661354375.jpg Christi Hauskins, left, traveled from Smyrna to watch the game with her sister Lori Jones and Chris Phillips. Predators fans, from left, Lynette Shaw, Tanya Rubright and Kaylee Rowe gathered at Key Park to enjoy Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals on a big screen. http://maconcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/web1_downloadc-2-2017661354720.jpg Predators fans, from left, Lynette Shaw, Tanya Rubright and Kaylee Rowe gathered at Key Park to enjoy Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals on a big screen.