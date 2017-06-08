Rotary awards scholarship

At last week’s Rotary meeting the club met at Winding Stairs Park. David Flynn, Technology Director at Macon County Schools and new Rotarian, gave club members an overview of facts on the upcoming total solar eclipse, which will occur on August 21, 2017. He also described how the school system is planning to help students safely observe the event. For more information on the eclipse, visit greatamericaneclipse.com.

The Rotary club is a service organization devoted to projects supporting the community-at-large, including Makin’ Macon Fit, the Macon County 3rd Graders Dictionary Initiative, Boy Scouts, the Macon County High School Interact Club and the Junior High Interact Club, as well as scholarships. For more information on your local club you can call president Stacey Brawner at 615-666-2147. Like ‘Rotary Club of Lafayette, TN’ on Facebook.

The Lafayette Rotary Club will present its’ annual rotary “night” golf tournament on Saturday, June 24. Registration is at 4 p.m. at the Macon County Golf and Country Club. The first 9 holes start at 5 p.m. with dinner and prizes at 7:30 p.m. followed by the last 9 holes at 8:30 p.m. and finally awards at 10:30 p.m. $100 will be awarded to “closest to pin” on holes 5 and 7, and $100 will be awarded to best “team costume/cart theme.” Funds raised will benefit the MCHS and MCJH golf teams. Glow balls and glow sticks will be available for purchase. For more information contact Doug Haehl at [email protected] or 615-633-8196.

Rotary Scholarship committee members Thomas Kidd, Russell Brown and Radford West present Lydia Doss with a $1,000 scholarship for her upcoming college career. http://maconcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/web1_thumbnail_IMG_0623c2017649457131.jpg Rotary Scholarship committee members Thomas Kidd, Russell Brown and Radford West present Lydia Doss with a $1,000 scholarship for her upcoming college career. Rotarian David Flynn speaks to the club about the eclipse. http://maconcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/web1_thumbnail_IMG_0626c201764956432.jpg Rotarian David Flynn speaks to the club about the eclipse. Rotarians model the eclipse glasses given out by Flynn at this week’s meeting. http://maconcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/web1_thumbnail_IMG_0635c2017649557427.jpg Rotarians model the eclipse glasses given out by Flynn at this week’s meeting.