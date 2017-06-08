NCTC receives grant from USDA for broadband

On Wednesday, May 31, at Halltown Rd. in Hartsville, the USDA Rural Development assistant administrator for Rural Utilities Service Telecom program Keith Adams joined USDA Rural Development acting state director Harriet Cannon in announcing an $850,000 community connect grant to North Central Communications, Inc.

“USDA Rural Development is excited to be a part of the progressive efforts of NCC,” Cannon said. “The availability of broadband service is as necessary as electricity in today’s business environment.”

Receiving this grant will enable NCC to construct new state-of-the-art fiber to the premise (FTTP) facilities in northern Trousdale County, which will allow residents to take advantage of broadband services that are currently unavailable to the area. As part of this project, residents will have access to free broadband service at a local community center. Fast, dependable broadband connections help local businesses compete, students learn and families thrive.

USDA Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities and create jobs in rural areas. This assistance supports infrastructure improvements; business development; homeownership; community services such as schools, public safety and health care; and high-speed internet access in rural areas.

For more information on USDA Rural Development programs available in Northwest TN, contact the Union City Area office at 731-885-6480, ext 4. Visit us online at rd.usda.gov/TN.

