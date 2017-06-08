Summer reading program being held at Macon County libraries

NHECM Wildlife will be at the Red Boiling Springs Branch Library on June 8th at 1 P.M. and at the Macon County Public Libary at 3:30 and 5 p.m. that same day.
Life of the Party’s Scott Tripp was at the Red Boiling Springs Library on Wednesday, June 1st, to present a magic show for the participants of the summer reading program.
The students enjoyed watching as Tripp made flowers disappear and reappear.
Tripp encouraged them to use their own magical abilities during some tricks.
Caden helps Tripp catch the Tooth Fairy.
Eliza helped build a snowman.
This balloon is 6’ by 6’ and can fit a person inside.
These students enjoyed a fun afternoon of magic and balloons.