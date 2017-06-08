Macon County Libraries receive grant

On Wednesday, May 31st, Secretary of State Tre Hargett and Representative Kelly Keisling presented a grant to Macon County Libraries.

The grant, distributed through the Tennessee State Library and Archives, will fund library technology training to expand digital literacy.

“Libraries aren’t just about books anymore. They are technology hubs, especially in underserved communities. We know providing updated laptops and training will ensure every Tennessean has the resources and skills they need to work on school projects, apply for jobs or conduct the same business many of us do online every day,” Secretary Hargett said. “Access is something many of us take for granted.”

The Macon County Public Library System received a $6,660 Library Technology Training Grant.

“I am very pleased that these funds are available for this purpose. This grant will provide needed training and will help update our technology to provide citizens with better access to information stored or retrieved electronically. I congratulate our local officials for their work in securing these grants for our library,” said Sen. Mae Beavers (R-Mount Juliet).

The Library and Archives are awarding more than $337,000 in technology training grants to 45 public libraries across the state. The grants will provide libraries in the Tennessee Regional Library System state funding for new laptops, software, and technology training within their communities. Each grant is matched with at least 10 percent in local funds.

“I am pleased that the Library and Archives have chosen to provide this important funding in order to move our library forward with an eye toward the future,” said Rep. Kelly Keisling (R-Byrdstown). “The monies will provide important training and technology that will benefit future generations of our citizens.”

The Library and Archives also award library technology grants, archive development grants, and library construction grants annually.

