Posted on by

Lafayette Little League highlights


Koye Russell.


Roman Brawner at bat.


Brody Frye at bat.


John Marsh playing 2nd.


Hayes Polston on the mound.


Hunter Patterson on the mound.


Michael Peterson at bat.


Koye Russell at 1st base.


John Marsh, Hunter Patterson, and Tanner Gilmore down and ready.


Tanner Gilmore.


Koye Russell catching against NCTC.


Koye Russell, Brody Frye, and Coach Patterson.


Koye Russell running home.


Caleb Escue at bat.


Mason Swindle and Coach Patterson.


John Marsh head to 3rd.


Kennan White at bat.


Hayes Polston at bat and Jayden Warner pitching.


Hunter Griggs and Koye Russell.


(tap to edit)

Koye Russell.
http://maconcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/web1_download-1-c20176521555789.jpgKoye Russell.

Roman Brawner at bat.
http://maconcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/web1_download-2-c20176521558759.jpgRoman Brawner at bat.

Brody Frye at bat.
http://maconcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/web1_download-3-c201765216373.jpgBrody Frye at bat.

John Marsh playing 2nd.
http://maconcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/web1_download-4-c2017652166616.jpgJohn Marsh playing 2nd.

Hayes Polston on the mound.
http://maconcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/web1_download-5-c2017652169692.jpgHayes Polston on the mound.

Hunter Patterson on the mound.
http://maconcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/web1_download-6-c20176521611938.jpgHunter Patterson on the mound.

Michael Peterson at bat.
http://maconcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/web1_download-7-c20176521615365.jpgMichael Peterson at bat.

Koye Russell at 1st base.
http://maconcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/web1_download-8-c20176521619946.jpgKoye Russell at 1st base.

John Marsh, Hunter Patterson, and Tanner Gilmore down and ready.
http://maconcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/web1_download-9-c20176521624157.jpgJohn Marsh, Hunter Patterson, and Tanner Gilmore down and ready.

Tanner Gilmore.
http://maconcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/web1_download-10-c20176521628555.jpgTanner Gilmore.

Koye Russell catching against NCTC.
http://maconcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/web1_download-11-c20176521632856.jpgKoye Russell catching against NCTC.

Koye Russell, Brody Frye, and Coach Patterson.
http://maconcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/web1_download-12-c20176521637728.jpgKoye Russell, Brody Frye, and Coach Patterson.

Koye Russell running home.
http://maconcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/web1_download-14-c20176521645353.jpgKoye Russell running home.

Caleb Escue at bat.
http://maconcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/web1_download-15-c20176521649343.jpgCaleb Escue at bat.

Mason Swindle and Coach Patterson.
http://maconcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/web1_download-16-c20176521651948.jpgMason Swindle and Coach Patterson.

John Marsh head to 3rd.
http://maconcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/web1_download-17-c20176521655610.jpgJohn Marsh head to 3rd.

Kennan White at bat.
http://maconcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/web1_download-18-c2017652171214.jpgKennan White at bat.

Hayes Polston at bat and Jayden Warner pitching.
http://maconcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/web1_download-19-c2017652174605.jpgHayes Polston at bat and Jayden Warner pitching.

Hunter Griggs and Koye Russell.
http://maconcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/web1_downloadc2017652178904.jpgHunter Griggs and Koye Russell.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

11:17 am |    

Lee visits Macon County

Lee visits Macon County
11:16 am |    

Hillbilly Days a-coming

Hillbilly Days a-coming
11:14 am |    

NCTC receives grant from USDA for broadband

NCTC receives grant from USDA for broadband
comments powered by Disqus