Hillbilly Days a-coming

The strum of the guitar, the pluck of the banjo and the squeal of the fiddle marks an annual Macon County tradition: Hillbilly Days. For over four decades the Lafayette Lions and Lioness Clubs have worked together on this festival to raise money for hearing and sight programs.

Hillbilly Days will kick off Thursday, June 15 at 6 p.m. in Key Park with a little something for everyone in the family. The Itty Bitty Hillbillies beauty pageant begins at 6:30 p.m. In the past, babies and toddlers have come dressed in bonnets, overalls, cutoffs, and bandanas. For more detailed information about the contest, see the ad in this week’s paper.

One of the highlights of the three-day event is Friday night’s All-You-Can-Eat Fish Fry the Lions Club is known for. For just $8.00, an adult ticket includes fish, fries, slaw, drink and “Ms. Ercie’s hush puppies.” Many locals bring their lawn chairs, buy a plate and listen to the gospel singing. This year Happy Hearts, Dale Meador and Kinship, Brother Adcock and Joyful Road are all performing.

“New this year is a corn hole tournament,” said one of the organizers, Monica Gann. Teams can enter for $35 and compete on Saturday at noon.

Arts and crafts booth are also a hallmark of the event. Local crafter Candy Troutt has set up a booth many times over the years. “I loved the atmosphere of the park. It is very laid back.”

Families enjoy the relaxing atmosphere with rides and games for the kids. Many visit year after year and have built great memories.

“There used to be a train you could ride and I think the route was from the park to the square,” remembers Lafayette resident Holly Doss. “It was called the hillbilly choo choo and we always rode that, no matter what.”

The tradition of Mr. and Ms. Hillbilly continues with Pastor Mark Templeton representing the Lions Club and Savanna Harper representing the Lionesses. This friendly (mostly) competition has each hillbilly raising money for their club, which helps to provide free eye and hearing screenings, provide glasses and hearing aids and other treatments. The club that raises the most gets to put a pie in the face of the other. Last year, Ms. Hillbilly, Heather Smith, got to smack a pie in the face of Mr. Hillbilly, Tony “Cheesy” Gregory.

Competitions are a feature of other events at Hillbilly Days. Live bluegrass and country music will fill the air on Saturday beginning at 10 a.m. as competitions for flat top guitar, mandolin, harmonica, banjo and beginning fiddle will be held. The fried pie contest, as well as junior and senior fiddle contests, will begin at 1 p.m. Along with contests for a corn hole tournament, buck dancing and singing are also offered. The bluegrass band competition wraps up the musical events that evening, with the first and second place winners performing a show. “The Big Show” will begin at 7 p.m. Guests are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs, blankets, find a shady spot and enjoy the music.

“I love seeing people that I don’t get to see every day. I love seeing the community come together for a good cause,” said Gann. “Everyone knows that [the Lions/Lionesses] provide glasses and hearing aids, but we do other things also.”

She mentioned that 2017 is the 100th anniversary of the Lions Clubs and in honor of that, the clubs have purchased some new park benches for Key Park.

For more information on the 42nd annual Hillbilly Days, contact B.J. Blankenship at 615-699-2495 or Monica Gann at 615-666-5196.

Last years winners: Girls 0-6 Months winners: Winner, Maysea Shae Jones, 2nd Place, Lylian Polston, 3rd Place, Hadley Mae Hollis. http://maconcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/web1_IMG_304820176694629325.jpg Last years winners: Girls 0-6 Months winners: Winner, Maysea Shae Jones, 2nd Place, Lylian Polston, 3rd Place, Hadley Mae Hollis. Last years winners: Boys 0-6 Months winners: Winner, Browning Wayne Meador, 2nd Place, Anderson Kade Hammer, 3rd Place, Brennan Scott Coley. http://maconcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/web1_IMG_305020176694629866.jpg Last years winners: Boys 0-6 Months winners: Winner, Browning Wayne Meador, 2nd Place, Anderson Kade Hammer, 3rd Place, Brennan Scott Coley. Last years winners: Boys 1 Year winners: Winner, Corbin Jenkins, 2nd Place Jaxon Martinez, 3rd Place, Marshall Tucker. http://maconcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/web1_IMG_3076-1-2017669463085.jpg Last years winners: Boys 1 Year winners: Winner, Corbin Jenkins, 2nd Place Jaxon Martinez, 3rd Place, Marshall Tucker. This year’s Ms. Hillbilly Savanna Harper. http://maconcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/web1_download-21-c20176695330631.jpg This year’s Ms. Hillbilly Savanna Harper. Mark Templeton was named this year’s Mr. Hillbilly. http://maconcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/web1_download-21-c201766154132993.jpg Mark Templeton was named this year’s Mr. Hillbilly.