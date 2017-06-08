Lee visits Macon County

Bill Lee, owner of The Lee Company, announced his candidacy for governor of TN in April of this year, and on Friday, June 2nd, he came to visit the folks of Macon County at Gibson’s Café on the square to get an idea of what people want in their governor. Lee found that the citizens of Macon County were concerned about safe neighborhoods, good jobs, and good schools for the kids. Lee started his campaign in Williamson County, and is now on a 95 day tour to cover all the counties in Tennessee. Day two his of his campaign started off in Van Buren County, as last year Lee had visited the county mayors in 19 financially distressed counties in Tennessee. Van Buren was one of those 19 counties that Lee felt he needed more explanation as to why it is so financially disadvantaged and what needs to happen to improve it.

Lee has endured many life hardships, that he thanks God for redeeming him from. As such, he has an ability to relate to many fellow Tennesseans. He spoke passionately about being transformed into realizing that every life matters. Lee also strives to make life better for his employees. While he states that profit margins are good for his company, with 1100 employees, Lee said “The goal here is to make life better for my employees, not create the biggest company.” He went on to state that “people’s lives are what cause me to get up in the morning.” He has been involved in global missions, nonprofit work, and working with kids in inner cities, which enabled him to open his eyes up to public education and just how badly we need to improve our schools. Lee is also on the board of a men’s prison ministry called Men of Valor, where he became passionate about public safety, criminal justice, law enforcement, and recidivism. He ended up on a governmental task force studying recidivism and helped shape public policy by helping to propose legislation to improve the rate of recidisvism. He ended up serving on a higher education commission. These were just some of the areas of public policy that Lee has been involved in. This all got him to examine the question of “what if my life is not just about making life better for 1100 employees, but for six and a half million people?” As he read in his quiet time on November 10, 2015, he asked God if this is what he was to do by running for governor, and he received a yes answer in his heart.

Lee has come from a lifelong family of farmers and blue-collar workers. He prides himself on being for the family unit, as well as for safe neighborhoods and quality schools that promote a higher education. He is headed out to all 95 counties doing special meet and greets with people in the communities. He looks forward to talking to many folks about what they need from him as he fights for Tennesseans across the state.

