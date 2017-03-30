Posted on by

Big Wins for Tigerettes Softball


By Kayla Fleming

Morgan Carter is at bat.


Meagan Frye looks to steal a base.


Allyson Shoulders pitches to York.


Olivia Belton waits for the ball.


Tigerettes discuss their strategy.


Paige Clark is up to bat.


Allyson Shoulders pitches the ball.


Morgan Turner slides in.


Paige Clark winds up for the pitch.


The Macon County High School Tigerettes softball team have been busy. On Monday, March 20th, the girls faced off against Gordonsville High School. There were two hits each from Jenna Russell and Meagan Frye. Cidney Woodard and Morgan Turner each had one hit for the Tigerettes. Allyson Shoulders had two home-runs during the game. In pitching, Tigerettes pitchers Paige Clark and Raini Gerometta had a combined total of seven strikeouts. The Tigerettes triumphed over Gordonsville, 12 to 0.

On Tuesday, March 21st, the team took on Alvin C. York Institute in a double header. Sarah Carter had three hits, Turner had two, and Russell, Clark, Frye, Shoulders, and Makenzie Mercer each had one hit. For the first game, the Tigerettes won, 8 to 0.

In the second game of the double header, Clark had three hits, as well as one run batted in. Turner, Russell, Shoulders, Woodard, Carter, and Morgan Carter each had a hit as well. Once again, Macon County High School walked away victorious, 5 to 1.

Morgan Carter is at bat.
http://maconcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/web1_IMG_2210c.jpgMorgan Carter is at bat.

Meagan Frye looks to steal a base.
http://maconcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/web1_IMG_2226c.jpgMeagan Frye looks to steal a base.

Allyson Shoulders pitches to York.
http://maconcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/web1_IMG_2234c.jpgAllyson Shoulders pitches to York.

Olivia Belton waits for the ball.
http://maconcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/web1_IMG_2239c.jpgOlivia Belton waits for the ball.

Tigerettes discuss their strategy.
http://maconcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/web1_IMG_2241c.jpgTigerettes discuss their strategy.

Paige Clark is up to bat.
http://maconcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/web1_IMG_2244c.jpgPaige Clark is up to bat.

Allyson Shoulders pitches the ball.
http://maconcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/web1_IMG_2413c.jpgAllyson Shoulders pitches the ball.

Morgan Turner slides in.
http://maconcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/web1_IMG_2422c.jpgMorgan Turner slides in.

Paige Clark winds up for the pitch.
http://maconcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/web1_IMG_2441c.jpgPaige Clark winds up for the pitch.

By Kayla Fleming

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

7:04 pm |    

Senior Citizens Center holds cake walk

Senior Citizens Center holds cake walk
6:53 pm |    

Tri-County Electric announces contest winners

Tri-County Electric announces contest winners
6:49 pm |    

Youth Leadership Summit held

Youth Leadership Summit held
comments powered by Disqus