Big Wins for Tigerettes Softball

The Macon County High School Tigerettes softball team have been busy. On Monday, March 20th, the girls faced off against Gordonsville High School. There were two hits each from Jenna Russell and Meagan Frye. Cidney Woodard and Morgan Turner each had one hit for the Tigerettes. Allyson Shoulders had two home-runs during the game. In pitching, Tigerettes pitchers Paige Clark and Raini Gerometta had a combined total of seven strikeouts. The Tigerettes triumphed over Gordonsville, 12 to 0.

On Tuesday, March 21st, the team took on Alvin C. York Institute in a double header. Sarah Carter had three hits, Turner had two, and Russell, Clark, Frye, Shoulders, and Makenzie Mercer each had one hit. For the first game, the Tigerettes won, 8 to 0.

In the second game of the double header, Clark had three hits, as well as one run batted in. Turner, Russell, Shoulders, Woodard, Carter, and Morgan Carter each had a hit as well. Once again, Macon County High School walked away victorious, 5 to 1.

Morgan Carter is at bat. http://maconcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/web1_IMG_2210c.jpg Morgan Carter is at bat. Meagan Frye looks to steal a base. http://maconcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/web1_IMG_2226c.jpg Meagan Frye looks to steal a base. Allyson Shoulders pitches to York. http://maconcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/web1_IMG_2234c.jpg Allyson Shoulders pitches to York. Olivia Belton waits for the ball. http://maconcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/web1_IMG_2239c.jpg Olivia Belton waits for the ball. Tigerettes discuss their strategy. http://maconcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/web1_IMG_2241c.jpg Tigerettes discuss their strategy. Paige Clark is up to bat. http://maconcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/web1_IMG_2244c.jpg Paige Clark is up to bat. Allyson Shoulders pitches the ball. http://maconcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/web1_IMG_2413c.jpg Allyson Shoulders pitches the ball. Morgan Turner slides in. http://maconcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/web1_IMG_2422c.jpg Morgan Turner slides in. Paige Clark winds up for the pitch. http://maconcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/web1_IMG_2441c.jpg Paige Clark winds up for the pitch.