Walking in faith

What is faith? I looked up the word faith in Webster’s Third New International Dictionary, and got this definition. The act or state of wholeheartedly and steadfastly believing in the existence, power and benevolence of a supreme being, of having confidence in his providential care and of being loyal to his will as revealed in his word. Oftentimes the dictionary does not give us the true biblical definition of a word, but in this instance I believe it truly does. The bible defines faith as the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen (Heb. 11:1). But without faith it is impossible to please Him, for he that cometh to God must believe that He is, and that He is a rewarder of them that diligently seek Him (Heb. 11:6).

When we read the old testament we see faith brought to light over and over. Why was Abel’s sacrifice to God a more excellent sacrifice than Cain’s? The bible tells us that Abel’s gift was by faith. Cain had faith that what God said He wanted as a sacrifice, was exactly what He wanted. Cain’s gift, while it may have been offered as a noble gesture, was not what God wanted. If we have true faith in God we will only worship Him exactly as He has instructed, not in some way that we like, or think He might like. By faith Noah, being warned of God of things not seen as yet, moved with fear, prepared an ark to the saving of his house, by which he condemned the world, and became heir of the righteousness which is by faith (Heb 11:7). Can you imagine someone having enough faith to spend many years building an ark, because God said it was going to rain and flood the earth, when no one had ever seen such a thing before that time? Abraham was willing to offer up his son Isaac as a sacrifice, even after God had promised that through Isaac, Abraham would be the father of many nations (Gen 21). Abraham has complete faith that even if his son died, God was able to raise him from the dead. The faith that is required of us today is miniscule in comparison. And Enoch walked with God, and he was not, for God took him Enoch was so pleasing to God that he did not die, but was translated by God. Hebrews 11:5 tells us that by “faith” Enoch was translated that he should not see death, and was not found, because God had translated him, for before his translation he had this testimony, that he pleased God.

Could there be any better consolation on this earth than to know we have kept God’s commandments to the very best of our ability, and have been pleasing in His sight? I can think of no greater or nobler ambition as we walk in the flesh than to daily strive to please our Creator. May each of us continue to walk in the faith as we search for that city which hath foundations, whose builder and maker is God.

