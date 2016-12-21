RBSJH Basketball holds 8th Grade Night

Jasmine Pruitte, daughter of John and Kina Pruitte.

Liz Anderson, daughter of Travis and Rebecca Anderson.

Haley McCarter, daughter of Michael and Crystal McCarter.

Destanie Hallfrisch, daughter of Joe and Lori Hallfrisch.

Kylee Mendes, daughter of Jimmy and Reyanna Ford.

Iesha Smith, daughter of Amanda and Juan Bartolon and Jerry and Brittany Smith.

Ally Perry, daughter of Thomas and Amy Perry.

Ketyn Greene, daughter of Chase and Rachel Greene.

Shelby Boles, daughter of Tiffany Watson.

Keaton Comer, son of Jeff and Sherry Comer.

Michael Matthews, son of Barry Matthews.

Braxton McDonald, son of Brooke and Doug McDonald.

Wyatt Williams, son of Heather and Anthony Williams.

Darrian Powell, son of Chris and Lori Powell.

Byron Bartley, son of Bruce and Jenny Bartley.

Kale Hooten, son of Eric and Krystal Hooten.

Kenyan Goolsby, son of Brian and Angel Goolsby.