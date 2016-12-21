RBSJH girls vs. Defeated & Gordonsville

On Tuesday, December 13th, the Red Boiling Springs Junior High Lady Bulldogs took on Defeated at home in Red Boiling Springs.

Claire Fleming was the top scorer for the Bulldogs during the game. Fleming had three three-point shots, two two-point shots, and two free throws for a total of fifteen points. She had only one foul. Liz Anderson was next with eleven points from two threes, two two-pointers, and a free throw. Anderson also had only one foul.

Iesha Smith was two for two on two-point shots Tuesday night, scoring a total of four for the Bulldogs. Smith had five fouls. Hayley McCarter and Mary Ellen Copas each had a two for the Bulldogs.

The Lady Bulldogs overcame Defeated, 34-19.

The Lady Bulldogs then went head to head with the Gordonsville Tigers on Thursday. Anderson was the top scorer on Thursday night. She had one three and five two-pointers for a total of thirteen points for the Dawgs. Anderson had no fouls. Fleming also had one three, as well as four two-point shots, and a free throw, totaling twelve points.

McCarter had nine total points for the Lady Bulldogs from a three and three two-pointers. Smith had three free throws during the game. Kylee Mendes, Graycee West, and Jasmine Pruitt each had two points during the game. Nautica Goolsby had a three throw.

The Lady Bulldogs pulled off their second win of the week against Gordsonville, 44 to 17.

By Kayla Fleming

Reach Kayla Fleming at 615-666-2440.

Reach Kayla Fleming at 615-666-2440.