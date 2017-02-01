Macon Co. claims two more wins

Tuesday, January 24, was an exciting night for Tiger basketball fans after the nail biting game between the Wildcats of Livingston Academy and the Tigers came to an end with the Tigers claiming the win in overtime on the road. Going into the fourth quarter, the Wildcats had an 18 point advantage on the Tigers. However, the Tigers came back in the fourth quarter and tied the game at 55 forcing overtime. The final score was 69-65 Tigers. Individual scores were Michael Ashburn 26, Heston King 12, Cameron Welch 8, Dalton Marsh 6, Seth Carlisle 5, Riley Phillips 5, Cole Carnahan 5, and Trent Cook 2.

The Tigerettes also claimed a victory over the Lady Wildcats by a score of 51-44. Individual scores were Jenna Russell 14, Kyndal Bullington 12, Keeley Carter 8, Luci Allen 7, McKaylee Mix 6, Jamie Ashburn 3, and Morgan Carter 1.

On Friday, January 27, the Tigers hosted the Owls of Smith County to maintain their undefeated district record. The Tigers defeated the Owls by a score of 75-44. Individual scores were Seth Carlisle 20, Heston King 15, Dalton Marsh 8, Michael Ashburn 7, Kendrick Carter 6, Clay West 4, Cameron Welch 3, Kelton Ballou 3, and Riley Phillips 2.

The Tigerettes also defeated the Lady Owls by a score of 53-43. Individual scores were Keeley Carter 25, Jenna Russell 13, Morgan Carter 6, Mattie Goolsby 4, Jamie Ashburn 2, Kyndal Bullington 2, and McKaylee Mix 1.

Before the boys’ game began, Macon County High School Athletic Director Beverly Shoulders recognized senior basketball player Michael Ashburn for an achievement he has made this season. Ashburn surpassed 1,250 points scored for his career at MCHS. Congratulations, Michael, on this accomplishment!

The Tigers now have an overall record of 19-4, with a district record of 10-0. The Tigers are ranked first in the district, and are also ranked #8 in Class AA statewide by CoachT.

The Tigerettes have an overall record of 17-6, with a district record of 7-3. The Tigerettes are tied for second in the district with Smith County, behind Upperman. The Tigerettes are also ranked #11 in Class AA statewide by CoachT.

Upcoming games include: Tuesday, January 31, at home against Central Magnet; Friday, February 3, at Cannon County; Monday, February 6, against Upperman; Thursday, February 9, at DeKalb County; and Friday, February 10, at Trousdale County. All games are set to tip off at 6:00pm.

Jenna Russell drives in to score. http://maconcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_DSC_0416.copy_.jpg Jenna Russell drives in to score. Morgan Carter shoots a three-point shot. http://maconcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_DSC_0446.copy_.jpg Morgan Carter shoots a three-point shot.

By Logan Horn

Reach Logan Horn at 615-666-2440.

Reach Logan Horn at 615-666-2440.