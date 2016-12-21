RBS Police Dept. receives Drug Take Back Bin

The Red Boiling Springs Police Department has placed a Drug Take Back Bin in their office lobby located at 361 Lafayette Road in Red Boiling Springs. Anyone wanting to dispose of unwanted and expired medication any do so during normal business hours Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The Red Boiling Springs Police Department will be glad to assist you at no charge.

The RBSPDt has recently announced that they have partnered with Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation Office of Sustainable Practices to participate in Tennessee’s Permanent Pharmaceutical Take Back Program. This program supports the Governor’s Prescription for Success Initiative.

Prescription drug abuse is a pervasive, multi-dimensional issue impacting Tennessee individuals, families, and communities. This bin will afford the our city the opportunity to collect unwanted and expired medication that have the potential to be a safety, environmental and health concern for the citizens and occupants of their homes.

